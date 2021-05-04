Ford to revive Lightning badge on electric F-150, report says

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is reportedly reconstituting an old name for one of its newest electric vehicles.

The automaker plans to call the electric version of its full-size pickup, and top-selling model, the F-150 Lightning, according to Car and Driver, which cited an internal document provided by a source. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the middle of next year.

Ford previously used the Lightning name on two generations of V-8-powered F-150 performance variants. The first was sold from 1993 until 1995, while the second was sold from 1999 until 2004.

"We're excited to introduce the all-electric F-150 very soon, but we don't comment on speculation about future products," Ford spokesman Mike Levine said.

The automaker currently owns the Lightning name, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It last registered the wordmark for "motor vehicles, namely, trucks" in 2018.

The performance-oriented name squares up with the pickup's stated purpose. Executives have positioned it as a workhorse known for its power and new capabilities that can be used on job sites.

Ford has a recent history of repurposing old monikers, such as the Bronco SUV. Its compact pickup due out later this year will revive the Maverick name.