Ford to revive Lightning badge on electric F-150, report says

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is reportedly reconstituting an old name for one of its newest electric vehicles.
The automaker plans to call the electric version of its full-size pickup, and top-selling model, the F-150 Lightning, according to Car and Driver, which cited an internal document provided by a source. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the middle of next year.
Ford previously used the Lightning name on two generations of V-8-powered F-150 performance variants. The first was sold from 1993 until 1995, while the second was sold from 1999 until 2004.
"We're excited to introduce the all-electric F-150 very soon, but we don't comment on speculation about future products," Ford spokesman Mike Levine said.
The performance-oriented name squares up with the pickup's stated purpose. Executives have positioned it as a workhorse known for its power and new capabilities that can be used on job sites.
Ford has a recent history of repurposing old monikers, such as the Bronco SUV. Its compact pickup due out later this year will revive the Maverick name.