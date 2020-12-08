Ford resurrects F-150 Tremor for 2021

DETROIT — Seven years after discontinuing the F-150 Tremor package, Ford Motor Co. is resurrecting the off-road variant for the 2021 model year.

The automaker said Tuesday it will sell an F-150 Tremor starting next summer, expanding a package that also is offered on the Super Duty and Raptor. The F-150 version will come in SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, plus standard four-wheel drive.

It is designed to compete directly with the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss, Ram Rebel, GMC Sierra AT4 and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro as off-road capability becomes more desirable among truck buyers.

The vehicle has a wider stance, upgraded suspension and higher ground clearance. It has a maximum conventional tow rating of 10,900 pounds and a maximum payload rating of 1,885 pounds.

The exterior features a blacked-out Ford oval logo and special "Active Orange" accents unique to the Tremor, as well as badging on the fenders, bed side and tailgate.

"Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles," Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said in a statement. "F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they're looking for with our latest off-road technologies."

The automaker did not disclose pricing for the Tremor package.

The variant is engineered to be a more capable off-road option than the FX4 package currently offered. Ford also is expected to introduce an off-road Raptor version of the redesigned F-150 in the coming years.