Ford readies new off-road trim with 2021 Explorer Timberline

It comes in a unique green color with red tow hook accents and space on the grille for auxiliary lighting to better illuminate trails or other off-road courses.

Ford says there's a market for such capability; internal data show 56 percent of Explorer owners reported an increase in off-road use over the past three years.

"Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president, Americas & International Markets Group, said in a statement. "Timberline hits a new sweet spot with these customers who want an ideal combination of passenger space, moderate off-road capability and great manners around town."