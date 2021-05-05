Ford readies new off-road trim with 2021 Explorer Timberline

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is expanding its off-road utility lineup with a new Timberline variant as it seeks to cash in on a growing segment even beyond the new Bronco family of vehicles.
The automaker on Wednesday unveiled the 2021 Explorer Timberline, which will start at $47,010, including shipping, and arrive at dealerships this summer. The vehicle features steel skid plates and unique shocks, springs and stabilizer bars that, along with all-terrain tires, boost the Timberline's ride height by 0.8 inch over the base model.