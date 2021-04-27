Ford prices Mustang Mach-E GT, GT Performance Edition from $61,000

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. this week will open order banks for the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition variants as the company continues the rollout of its first electric crossover.

The Mach-E GT will start at $61,000 while the Mach-E GT Performance Edition will start at $66,000. Both prices include $1,100 for shipping.

Ford said the Mach-E GT will deliver 480 peak hp and 600 pound-feet of torque with an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. The GT Performance Edition will be even more powerful, boasting 480 hp and 634 pound-feet of torque and a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

"We're pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer," Dave Pericak, vehicle program director, said in a statement. "These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel."

The vehicles will look slightly different from other Mach-E models. The exterior will feature grille areas that are different in color from the rest of the exterior and will have illuminated pony badges.

Ford said deliveries of both variants will begin this fall.

Ford sold 6,617 Mach-E crossovers in the U.S. from December through March, and company officials say 70 percent of buyers are from outside the Ford brand.