Ford poised to launch Lightning F-150 EV production today

Ford aims to build 150,000 Lightning trucks a year at the new part of its historic Rouge manufacturing complex near Detroit while it builds a much larger EV production complex in Tennessee.

JOE WHITE
Reuters
FORD

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. today will start regular manufacturing of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, more than tripling planned annual production of the vehicle that now symbolizes the 118-year-old company's drive to retool for a new century.

Ford will mark the "Job One" ceremony for the Lightning with a webcast set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. EDT. The event marks the sharp acceleration of the Lightning's assembly system at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center near Detroit in Dearborn, Mich.

Ford aims to build 150,000 Lightning trucks a year at the new part of its historic Rouge manufacturing complex while it builds a much larger electric vehicle production complex in Tennessee.

It had planned to build just 40,000 annually, but surging demand for EVs prompted Ford to increase planned production twice since last August of the Lightning, a heavily modified version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck.

About 200,000 customers made reservations for the Lightning before Ford cut off taking preliminary orders in December.

The Lightning will hit showrooms behind startup Rivian's electric R1T pickup, but ahead of General Motors' electric Silverado, Stellantis' promised electric Ram truck and Tesla Inc.'s Cybertruck, which has been delayed until next year at the earliest.

For the Automotive News future product pipeline, click here.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning driver side view, moving
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning front quarter
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning frunk
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning rear
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning headlight
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning interior
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning digital screen
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning tailgate down
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning bed detail
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning front
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pulling camper
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning driver side view, moving
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning front quarter
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning frunk
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning rear
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning headlight
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning interior
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning digital screen
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning tailgate down
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning bed detail
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning front
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pulling camper

Rivals GM and Ford are pursuing different strategies in the electric pickup market. Ford re-engineered its current F-150 to install batteries, a cargo-carrying front trunk and enough electrical outlets to power a home or a construction site. It took 19 months to build an assembly line adjacent to the existing Rouge F-series factory.

GM spent more time designing its electric Silverado from the wheels up, gutted a factory in Detroit to build it and several other EVs, and built new factories to supply those vehicles with GM-designed batteries. The Silverado is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

For Ford, it was critical to hit its target of starting regular production of the F-150 Lightning this spring. The company has contended in the past with late, poorly-executed launches, including the botched launch of a redesigned Explorer SUV in 2019.

Related Article
Ford caps F-150 Lightning reservations near 200,000 as production nears
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW releases first details of the new Amarok
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW Amarok camo 2022 front.jpg
VW releases first details of the new Amarok
Electric Corvette
GM to launch Corvette EV
Datsun GO CVT web.jpg
Nissan ends Datsun budget brand
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-25-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive