Ford gives Bronco Sasquatch package a manual option

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Monday it would offer its off-road Sasquatch package on Bronco SUVs that come with its seven-speed manual transmission, reversing course on plans that called for the package to only appear on Broncos with an automatic gearbox.

It was among the few disappointments enthusiasts voiced following an otherwise popular reveal of the revived SUV this year. There was even an online petition for the option that garnered more than 11,500 signatures.

Ford said it expanded the package to include the stick shift after listening to customer input.

"Capability is always a priority, and pairing Sasquatch with a manual transmission and available advanced 4x4 system gives it a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1, providing even more off-road capability across the lineup," Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director, said in a statement.

The Sasquatch package is available on all Bronco trims — it's standard on Wildtrak and First Edition models — and features 35-inch tires, front and rear electronic locking axles from Dana, a high-clearance suspension with a nearly 2-inch wider track, position-sensitive Bilstein shocks and wider fender flares.

The addition of the stick shift is not the first time Ford has consulted enthusiasts during the Bronco's development. The automaker commissioned an enthusiast panel that got to peek behind the curtain from the concept stage through the final product as it crafted the off-roader the past few years.

Ford said the Sasquatch package with manual transmission would be available in late 2021, following the vehicle's launch that spring. The Bronco build and price site will go live next month, Ford said.

The company has received 165,000 reservations in the form of $100 refundable deposits for the two- and four-door Bronco since its July reveal.