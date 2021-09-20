Ford freshens 2022 Expedition with new off-road version and performance package

DETROIT — Amid increased competition in the large utility segment, Ford Motor Co. is freshening the Expedition SUV with new technology and trims to protect the sales gains made since the vehicle's 2017 redesign.

The 2022 Expedition , on sale in the first quarter of next year, will come standard with the automaker's latest Sync 4 infotainment system, an optional 15.5-inch touch screen and optional BlueCruise hands-free driver-assist system . In an attempt to broaden the family hauler's appeal, Ford is adding an off-road Timberline variant as well as a Stealth Edition performance package.

Since redesigning the Expedition four years ago, Ford says its market share in the segment has tripled, and the large SUV's sales increased year over year in 2018 and 2019 before falling in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But with the arrival of the Jeep Wagoneer, in addition to last year's redesign of General Motors' biggest SUVs , executives say they need to keep investing in the product.

"We designed Expedition for longevity," Jeff Marentic, Ford's passenger vehicle general manager, told reporters ahead of the vehicle's reveal Tuesday at the Motor Bella car show north of Detroit. "The upgraded 2022 Expedition is set to build on this momentum we've created and deliver growth by exciting current Expedition owners and expanding its aspirational appeal to new customers in the years ahead."