Ford F-150 hybrid to produce 430 hp, record 570 lb-ft of torque

DETROIT — The F-150 pickup's newest powertrain option for 2021 will also be its most powerful.

Ford said Tuesday the F-150's optional 3.5-liter PowerBoost V-6 hybrid will generate 430 hp and 570 pound-feet of torque, topping the output of the truck's other optional five engines. The torque figure would be the highest in the truck's history.

The power figures on two of the five carryover engine options will improve over the current model.

Ford said the 5.0-liter V-8 engine will generate 400 hp and 410 pound-feet of torque, an improvement of 5 hp and 10 pound-feet of torque from the current model. The gas-powered 3.5-liter V-6 will get 400 hp and 500 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 25 hp and 30 pound-feet from the outgoing pickup.

The hp and torque on the vehicle's 3.0-liter diesel V-6, 2.7-liter V-6 and 3.3-liter V-6 will remain the same as the 2020 truck.

The 2021 F-150 will be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds — 800 more than the current model — and have a maximum payload of 3,325 pounds. Ford says both figures will lead the light-duty, fullsize pickup segment.

The hybrid will be able to tow up to 12,700 pounds and haul up to 2,120 pounds, Ford says.

"With capability and functionality foundational to F-Series, the all-new F-150 not only tows more and hauls more than any other light-duty full-size pickup, it is built to surpass customer expectations with smart innovations that will make them even more productive every day," Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said in a statement.

The redesigned F-150 is set to hit showrooms in November. Each engine option will come with a mobile generator.

An available 2.0-kilowatt-output on-board generator with gasoline engines is enough to power heaters, TVs, blenders, minifridges or other accessories, Ford said.

The hybrid pickup comes standard with a 2.4-kilowatt-output generator — enough to power a jackhammer and compact cement mixer — that can be upgraded to a 7.2-kilowatt version.

In all instances, power can be accessed through in-cabin outlets and up to four outlets in the bed.