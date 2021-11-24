Ford Europe adds V-6 diesel, wider track to redesigned Ranger

Ford is adding a six-cylinder turbodiesel version of the next Ranger pickup to help attract more high-spending customers in Europe and other global markets.
The redesigned midsize Ranger will reach showrooms in early 2023, Ford of Europe said in a statement Wednesday.
An electrified option, expected to be a plug-in hybrid, will be available by 2024, the automaker has said. A redesigned front-end structure will "future-proof the Ranger for other propulsion technologies," Ford added.
The current Ranger is available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel in Europe, in several power levels. It is offered in two-door regular cab, two-door four-seat Super Cab and five-seat, four-door double cab versions, for passenger and commercial registrations.
The cabin of the new Ranger will be "car-like, using premium soft-touch materials" Ford said.
A new focus on technology includes either a 10.1-inch or 12-inch central touch screen, a new digital instrument cluster, as well as the addition of a modem to allow customers to connect to the vehicle via the FordPass smartphone app.