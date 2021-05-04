Ford E-Transit to start at $44,990; registration site opens

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday the E-Transit electric van will start at $44,990, including shipping, cheaper than originally estimated and less than $2,000 more than its gasoline-powered counterpart.

The automaker, which also opened a registration site for the van, said more than 450 commercial customers already have indicated they plan to purchase the vehicle, which goes on sale this year.

The most expensive variant, the high-roof extended-wheelbase cargo van, will start at $54,385, including shipping.

"We've had so much interest early on, we wanted to open this registration site to serve customers with a build mix for their needs across all van body styles," Ted Cannis, general manager, North American commercial business, said in a statement. "Some customers want high-roof vans to maximize internal cargo space, while others need to install bodies on cutaways and chassis cabs. Customers will have an all-electric solution — from box truck delivery to parking structure-friendly utility service vans and everything in between."

The E-Transit, built at Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, will be offered in three roof heights and three body lengths, in chassis cab or cutaway versions, in an effort to give business owners a variety of options to match their needs. It also will come with an optional Pro Power Onboard mobile generator that debuted on the 2021 F-150 pickup.

Ford said the electric motor will produce a targeted 266 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque across all configurations. It's targeting a maximum payload of 3,800 pounds or up to 4,290 pounds on cutaway versions.

The low-roof cargo van variant will get up to 126 miles of range on a full charge, based on EPA methodology. Ford says internal research indicates commercial customers drive 74 miles a day.