Ford CEO: Ranger Raptor coming to U.S.

The midsize performance pickup is scheduled to come here in 2023.

The full size Raptor is about to become one of three in Ford's Raptor lineup.

U.S. fans of the Ranger Raptor no longer have to feel jealous of the rest of the world.

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said on Twitter Monday that the midsize performance pickup would come to the U.S. in 2023. Enthusiasts have been clamoring for the vehicle since Ford re-introduced the Ranger to North America for the 2019 model year.

Ford on Tuesday plans to reveal its next-generation global Ranger Raptor, which it bills as the most powerful Ranger it has ever built. It's unclear how different the global Ranger Raptor revealed Tuesday will be from the U.S. version.

Ford also plans to introduce a next-generation base Ranger in the U.S. next year, Farley said.

The incoming Ranger will expand the Raptor line to three vehicles, including the recently-unveiled Bronco Raptor hitting showrooms later this year.

