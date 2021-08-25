Ford cancels Bronco-based pickup

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has scrapped plans to build a pickup version of the Bronco off-road SUV, according to two sources knowledgeable about the decision.

The automaker planned to introduce a Bronco-based pickup in 2024 but in recent months has informed suppliers the program was canceled, the sources told Automotive News. It was to be built at the same plant that assembles as the Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup in Wayne, Mich.

Ford spokesman Mike Levine declined to comment on the company's future product portfolio but noted that "we continue to see strong demand for our full portfolio of rugged trucks and SUVs, including Bronco-brand utilities and our bestselling Ford truck lineup."

The company has never confirmed plans for a Bronco pickup.

The new vehicle would have given Ford three pickups smaller than the F-150 — in addition to the Ranger and upcoming Maverick — and a direct competitor to the Jeep Gladiator. However, it would have greatly overlapped and likely hurt sales of the similarly sized Ranger, which Ford plans to continue investing in with an upcoming 2023 redesign and expected Raptor variant.