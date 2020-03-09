Ford Bronco Sport photos leak ahead of April reveal

Photos of the Ford Bronco Sport, an off-road crossover scheduled to be unveiled next month at the New York auto show, leaked online Monday.

Pictures showing the front, rear and side profile of the vehicle, which will be built on the same front-wheel-drive platform as the Escape, were posted to broncosportforum.com. It was the second time that photos of the Bronco Sport have come out ahead of the official reveal; in late 2018, images of the crossover were posted after the company's annual dealer meeting in Las Vegas.