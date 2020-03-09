Ford Bronco Sport photos leak ahead of April reveal

Photos of the Ford Bronco Sport have leaked ahead of its planned public debut at April's New York Auto Show.

Photos of the Ford Bronco Sport, an off-road crossover scheduled to be unveiled next month at the New York auto show, leaked online Monday.

Pictures showing the front, rear and side profile of the vehicle, which will be built on the same front-wheel-drive platform as the Escape, were posted to broncosportforum.com. It was the second time that photos of the Bronco Sport have come out ahead of the official reveal; in late 2018, images of the crossover were posted after the company's annual dealer meeting in Las Vegas.

Ford appears to have tweaked the grille, swapping out "FORD" for "BRONCO" between the vehicle's round LED headlights. The rear features the words "BRONCO SPORT" with the Blue Oval logo positioned in the lower left.

The four-door Bronco Sport has a similar look to the Jeep Renegade, according to the photos.

Ford, as a matter of policy, does not comment on future products.

The automaker plans to unveil the vehicle in early April in New York, shortly after it reveals the larger Bronco SUV, even though the Bronco Sport will go on sale first, Ford's dealers have been told. Executives have told Ford's retailers that they expect sales of the Bronco family of vehicles — which will initially include two-door and four-door versions of the Bronco as well as the Bronco Sport — will hit at least 200,000 in 2021 as they seek volume to challenge Jeep.

