Ford baby pickup breaks cover

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s upcoming compact pickup, expected to be called the Maverick, has been caught testing near the company's Dearborn, Mich., headquarters.

The automaker has not formally revealed the small truck, but it is expected to go into production in July, suppliers have been told. A prototype was spotted in January on the assembly line at Ford's Hermosillo, Mexico, plant, and the company last month reported building 21 models there of a "C pickup" on a production chart sent to investors and the media.

The vehicle is expected to slot below the Ranger midsize pickup and start under $20,000, dealers have been told. It would serve as an entry-level replacement for the company's discontinued sedans.