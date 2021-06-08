Ford aims to redefine entry level with 2022 Maverick

DETROIT — The cheapest option in Ford Motor Co.'s North American lineup will soon be a pickup.

The 2022 Maverick, scheduled to hit showrooms this fall, will become the new entry point into the Ford brand. The compact pickup, unwrapped Tuesday , will have a starting price of $21,490, including a $1,495 shipping charge, making it $150 less expensive than the base EcoSport subcompact crossover, Ford's least expensive offering today.

Company officials are betting that the attractive price and a host of what Ford calls "neat" features will be enough to retain some entry-level car buyers who felt abandoned after the automaker cut sedans from its lineup three years ago. Ford also is hoping to expand its pickup family with customers who may be turned off by the size — and sticker price — of the F-Series full-size or Ranger midsize pickups.

"Overall, it's just a much more manageable truck for a lot of people," Heath Hilliard, the Maverick's creative exterior designer, said in a video prepared for the media.