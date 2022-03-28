Ford adds Rattler off-road package to 2023 F-150

Ford Motor Co . is adding a new package on the 2023 F-150 pickup for budget-conscious buyers who still want some off-road punch.

Starting this fall, the automaker will offer a Rattler package on entry-level F-150 XL trim. It features content from the FX4 package such as skid plates, electronic rear-locking differentials, hill descent control, specially tuned off-road shock absorbers and all-terrain tires.

The exterior comes with F-150 Rattler badging on the fender vents as well as "rattlesnake-inspired graphics," Ford said Tuesday. The inside features onyx seats with burnished bronze accents.

Ford will detail pricing information closer to launch.

"Our new F-150 Rattler offers aspiring adventurers an off-road option with expressive looks and capability in one package," Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said in a statement. "This truck builds off the F-150 off-road legacy while allowing us to introduce new customers to the right blend of styling and value in the F-150 lineup."

The automaker in recent years has bolstered its off-road offerings for pickups and utilities by expanding Raptor and Tremor variants as well as adding trims such as Timberline to the Explorer and Expedition.