Fisker's Ocean EV crossover is priced to sell

LAS VEGAS -- Electric automaker Fisker Inc. debuted its Ocean crossover at CES and appears to have priced it to move.

The Ocean starts at $37,499, before federal and state tax credits available to electric vehicle buyers (and before undisclosed shipping charges).

The crossover, which can also be leased for $379 a month, is powered by an 80-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack with an expected range of up to 300 miles.

Production should begin at the end of 2021, with initial deliveries in 2022.

Fisker described the Ocean as "the world's most sustainable vehicle," noting interior materials will be made from recycled, abandoned fishing nets and plastics from the ocean.

An optional full-length solar roof, the automaker said, will deliver more than 1,000 miles of range a year.

The Ocean is built on a new platform, which will also underpin two additional Fisker models.