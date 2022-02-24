Fisker claims it has 1,500 reservations for an EV it hasn’t even shown to buyers

Fisker Inc. racked up roughly 1,500 reservations within days for its second electric vehicle, which hasn’t been shown and won’t be delivered until 2024, CEO Henrik Fisker said.
The Danish-American car designer’s second EV company has taken deposits for the Pear -- which will start at about $30,000 in the U.S. -- from customers in part because battery suppliers have been burned by car manufacturers making overly optimistic sales projections for early plug-in models.
“Normally, a car company does due diligence of a supplier,” Fisker said in an interview Wednesday in London. “Now, the battery makers are actually doing the diligence on the carmakers, and of course also the startups, and saying: ‘Hold on a minute, we need to see the business model, we need to see the car, we need to believe in you.’”
Fisker, 58, founded his first eponymous company in 2007. Fisker Automotive began delivering its only sports car, the Karma, at a time when Tesla Inc.’s only model on the market was the Roadster. Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in late 2013 after its sole battery supplier went bust.