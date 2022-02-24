Fisker claims it has 1,500 reservations for an EV it hasn’t even shown to buyers

Fisker Inc . racked up roughly 1,500 reservations within days for its second electric vehicle, which hasn’t been shown and won’t be delivered until 2024, CEO Henrik Fisker said.

The Danish-American car designer’s second EV company has taken deposits for the Pear -- which will start at about $30,000 in the U.S. -- from customers in part because battery suppliers have been burned by car manufacturers making overly optimistic sales projections for early plug-in models.

“Normally, a car company does due diligence of a supplier,” Fisker said in an interview Wednesday in London. “Now, the battery makers are actually doing the diligence on the carmakers, and of course also the startups, and saying: ‘Hold on a minute, we need to see the business model, we need to see the car, we need to believe in you.’”