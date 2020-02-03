First midengine Corvette rolls off assembly line

Production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, which was delayed by the UAW strike against General Motors, began Monday in Bowling Green, Ky.

GM said it expects shipments of the midengine sports car to dealerships to begin in late February or early March.

Rick Hendrick, CEO of auto retail giant Hendrick Automotive Group, bought the first eighth-generation Corvette — VIN 0001 — for $3 million at an auction in January.

Chevy plans to release a two-part documentary giving a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the first midengine Corvette and the team that built it. The documentary will be available on GM's media site in the next few months, a company spokesman said.

Corvette production initially was scheduled to begin by the end of 2019, but the timing was pushed back by the 40-day strike. More than 46,000 UAW members at GM walked off the job from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25, when they ratified a new four-year labor contract.