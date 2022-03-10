Fifth-gen Acura Integra aims for German rivals with $30,000 price tag

2023 Acura Integra features turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 200 hp and 192 pound-feet of torque.

The Integra, which shares a platform with the Honda Civic, returns to the Acura lineup for the 2023 model year

LOS ANGELES — Acura's 2023 Integra compact sport sedan delivers a fresh take on the iconic nameplate to a crop of younger buyers, with throwback styling cues and an estimated $30,000 entry price.

The production version of the fifth-generation Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, replaces the ILX and closes the loop on the revamp that has trickled through the brand's lineup starting with the RDX compact crossover in 2019.

The Integra will go on sale this spring with reservations starting Thursday.

The new Integra will be powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 200 hp and 192 pound-feet of torque. It is the same engine in the performance-oriented Honda Civic Si but tuned for enhanced driving dynamics. The car relies on a continuously variable transmission, but all trims can be equipped with a six-speed manual.

The 2023 Acura Integra interior

3 driving modes

The Integra also shares a chassis with the Civic — one of the ways Acura intends to keep its price point competitive, said Jonathon Rivers, Acura senior product planner, at a private viewing of the car this week in Long Beach, Calif.

Rivers said Integra rivals include the Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz CLA and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. All three German offerings demand a base price well over $30,000 — the CLA cost of entry is $39,250.

The Integra's exterior styling adheres closely to the prototype revealed in November. It also keeps the Integra name etched under the driver's-side headlight and passenger-side taillight, a signature element of the original.

The 2023 Acura Integra

Styling elements familiar to the new-school Acura lineup include a frameless version of the brand's Diamond Pentagon grille and four Jewel Eye LED headlights.

The five-door Integra features a fastback silhouette with a liftback tailgate, a combination that targets a niche space in the market geared toward millennial buyers seeking performance with a drop of utility, according to Rivers.

The hatch is also a distinct feature in the segment. The flat-folding rear seats have a 60/40 split, which gives buyers more flexible loading capability than a standard trunk.

Standard options

Customers who don't want to bloat the $30,000 entry price will find a large menu of standard options, including a 10.2-inch digital cockpit, 7-inch center touch screen, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and eight-speaker premium audio. Seats are upholstered in synthetic leather.

The AcuraWatch suite of advanced driver-assistance features includes collision mitigation for vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles; traffic sign recognition; adaptive cruise control; and lane-keeping assistance. Models equipped with the CVT get Traffic Jam Assist, which is a combination of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. All Integras also get blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts.

The A-Spec package creates a more aggressive appearance that upgrades the 17-inch wheels to 18 inches and adds gloss black front and rear fascia trim, a spoiler and A-Spec badging. Interior flair includes stainless steel pedals and red gauge needles and contrast stitching. Jumping to the A-Spec with Technology package is the top of the ladder, and while pricing hasn't been formally announced, Rivers said a fully loaded Integra will cost $38,000.

The Tech package includes Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto and adds Amazon Alexa, a 9-inch touch screen and leather seats with microsuede inserts. There also is a wireless charging pad, three USB-C charging ports (other trims only have 1 USB-A port), 12-way adjustable driver's seat (instead of eight) and power-adjusting front passenger seat, a head-up display and 16-speaker ELS Studio premium audio.

Opting for the Technology package adds a customizable Individual driving mode in addition to the three other drive mode settings. It also adds front- and rear-parking sensors and low-speed braking control as well as an adaptive damper system.

Though it hasn't been announced, a Type S likely will follow once Integra starts production, which will be in Marysville, Ohio. It will be the first Integra to be built in the U.S.

