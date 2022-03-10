Fifth-gen Acura Integra aims for German rivals with $30,000 price tag

LOS ANGELES — Acura's 2023 Integra compact sport sedan delivers a fresh take on the iconic nameplate to a crop of younger buyers, with throwback styling cues and an estimated $30,000 entry price.

The production version of the fifth-generation Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, replaces the ILX and closes the loop on the revamp that has trickled through the brand's lineup starting with the RDX compact crossover in 2019.

The Integra will go on sale this spring with reservations starting Thursday.

The new Integra will be powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 200 hp and 192 pound-feet of torque. It is the same engine in the performance-oriented Honda Civic Si but tuned for enhanced driving dynamics. The car relies on a continuously variable transmission, but all trims can be equipped with a six-speed manual.