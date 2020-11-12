Ferrari's SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar gets convertible version

MILAN -- Ferrari's most powerful production supercar, the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid, will get a convertible version.

The SF90 Stradale Spider has the same mechanical architecture as the SF90 Stradale coupe that was unveiled in May 2019.

Both are powered by a 3.9-liter, 769-hp, turbocharged V-8 gasoline engine combined with three electric motors with an output of 217 hp, yielding a total output of 986 hp.

One electric motor is at the rear between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and there is one motor for each of the front wheels.

The SF90 Stradale Spider is Ferrari's first production plug-in hybrid convertible.

Just like its coupe sibling, the SF90 Stradale Spider gets its name by using the first two initials of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team while the number honors the 90th anniversary of the team's existence.

The SF90 Stradale Spider accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (62mph) in 2.5 seconds and has a maximum speed of 211 mph.

It has an aluminum retractable hardtop that can be deployed in 14 seconds and can be folded when the car is moving. The hardtop uses only 100 liters of trunk space, according to Ferrari.