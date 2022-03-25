Ferrari teases new crossover

In a news release, Ferrari said "a new, completely different Ferrari is coming. This car is rooted in the 75-year Ferrari history of innovation, evolution and no-compromise performance. You'll discover more later this year."

The Purosangue is due to be unveiled by the end of this year with deliveries starting in 2023.

Multiple images of the Purosangue -- Italian for thoroughbred -- undergoing road tests in Italy hint the car will be more of a crossover than a traditional SUV.

It resembles a five-door grand tourer rather than a direct rival to the Lamborghini Urus or Aston Martin DBX.

The Purosangue was announced in 2018 in Ferrari's five-year product plan presentation, which said it would "extend Ferrari driving emotions to multiple occasions and passengers" and create "opportunity for additional product extensions."

Ferrari is one of the last luxury brands to jump onto the crossover bandwagon.

Bentley launched its Bentayga in 2015, followed two years later by Lamborghini with the Urus and Aston Martin, which launched the DBX in 2020.