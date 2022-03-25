Ferrari teases its new crossover

Ferrari's first crossover resembles a five-door grand tourer rather than a direct rival to the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga.

FERRARI

Ferrari's teaser picture shows that its crossover will have a clamshell hood, large grille and thin horizontal headlights.

MILAN -- Ferrari has released a teaser picture of the Purosangue, its first crossover.

The teaser shows a front view of the car with very thin horizontal headlights, a large air intake and two Ferrari badges, one on the hood and one on the grille.

The vehicle will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a front mid-engined architecture.

In a news release, Ferrari said "a new, completely different Ferrari is coming. This car is rooted in the 75-year Ferrari history of innovation, evolution and no-compromise performance. You'll discover more later this year."

The Purosangue is due to be unveiled by the end of this year with deliveries starting in 2023.

Multiple images of the Purosangue -- Italian for thoroughbred -- undergoing road tests in Italy hint the car will be more of a crossover than a traditional SUV.

It resembles a five-door grand tourer rather than a direct rival to the Lamborghini Urus or Aston Martin DBX.

The Purosangue was announced in 2018 in Ferrari's five-year product plan presentation, which said it would "extend Ferrari driving emotions to multiple occasions and passengers" and create "opportunity for additional product extensions."

Ferrari is one of the last luxury brands to jump onto the crossover bandwagon.

Bentley launched its Bentayga in 2015, followed two years later by Lamborghini with the Urus and Aston Martin, which launched the DBX in 2020.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW will delay the ID5 electric car launch by a month due to a lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW ID 5 Zwickau web.jpg
VW will delay the ID5 electric car launch by a month due to a lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine
Hurricane_engines-MAIN_i.jpg
Stellantis revives inline-six engine; 2 twin-turbo engines debut this year
Grecale 4_0.jpg
Maserati packs Grecale SUV with powerful engines
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive