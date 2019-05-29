ferrari_sf90_stradale_900x540_5.jpg

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new high mark for power

view gallery
8 photos

MARANELLO, Italy -- Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled its most powerful road car to date, the 986-hp SF90 Stradale, which is the automaker's first production plug-in hybrid.

The car is powered by a turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers 769 hp, the highest performance ever achieved by an eight-cylinder unit in Ferrari's history. The remaining 217 hp is supplied by three electric motors, one at the rear and two on the front axle.

The combined 986 hp has been converted from 1,000 CV, which a French unit of metric horsepower.

The SF90 Stradale is its first sports car to be equipped with all-wheel drive "to take full advantage of the incredible power," the company said in a release. The car accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds while achieving a top speed of more than 211 mph.

The car has an electric-only range of 25 km (16 miles) as well as a top speed of 84 mph in electric mode using power from the two electric motors mounted on the car's front axle. The electric powertrain is powered by a 7.9 kW battery pack. The car will only move backwards in electric mode because there is no reverse gear to help reduce weight.

“I am convinced our customers will use the plug-in feature to recharge the battery," Chief Technical Officer Michael Leiters said.

The SF90 Stradale's powerplant develops 800 newton meters of torque and is coupled to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It has been completely redesigned using the the company's F154 eight-cylinder engines as a base, Leiters said. One of the biggest differences is that the SF90 Stradale has a new combustion chamber, he said.

The base car weighs 1,600 kg (3,527 pounds) while the so-called “Assetto Fiorano” version is slimmed to 1,570 kg because of the use of carbon fiber in the door panels and titanium in the springs and exhaust system.

Ferrari Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera said the SF90 Stradale is not a limited edition and production will run for four to five years. Deliveries in Europe are expected to start in the first half of 2020 while U.S. deliveries are set to begin a couple of months after that.

SF90 Stradale leads the way
  • First Ferrari sports car equipped with all-wheel drive
  • First Ferrari series production plug-in hybrid
  • First Ferrari with brake-by-wire system, developed with Brembo, enabling braking torque to be split between the hydraulic system and the electric motors, allowing regenerative energy recovery
  • First Ferrari with 16-inch curved high-definition digital infotainment screen

The starting price will be revealed later this week, Galliera said, as Ferrari wants to show the car first to 2,000 top customers who will gather soon in Maranello. Galliera hinted that the cost  would be lower than the 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) the company charged for the LaFerrari hypercard but above the 300,000 euros ($334 million) it asks for the 812 Superfast.

Ferrari also kept mum on possible sales volumes, but Galliera expects the vast majority of customers to already have a Ferrari in their garage.

The new car will sit atop of the Ferrari's sports cars lineup, a notch above the eight-cylinder F8 Tributo launched at this year's Geneva auto show.

The SF90 Stradale gets its name by using the first two initials of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team while the number honors the 90th anniversary of the team's existence.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive