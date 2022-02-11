Ferrari Purosangue: First SUV for the brand

The Ferrari Purosangue will be the brand's first SUV. Deliveries will begin in 2023.

BRIAN WILLIAMS | SPIEDBILDE

Ferrari, one of the few automakers to avoid global supply chain disruptions, is coming off a record sales year and has confirmed plans to build the Purosangue, its first utility vehicle, this year. Deliveries will begin in 2023. The plug-in hybrid is expected to feature a front midengine architecture. Images of the Purosangue — Italian for thoroughbred — undergoing road tests in Italy hint it will be more of a crossover than traditional SUV. It resembles a five-door grand tourer rather than a direct rival to Lamborghini's Urus or Aston Martin's DBX.

