Ferrari could close orders for 4-door Purosangue after demand 'exploded'

MARANELLO, Italy -- Ferrari could soon close the order book for its first four-door production model, the Purosangue, because of overwhelming demand, executives said.
"We risk not being able to satisfy demand, and maybe we will need to close the order intake very soon," Ferrari’s chief commercial and marketing officer, Enrico Galliera, said at a media preview of the Purosangue at company headquarters in here on Sept. 8.
Galliera declined to say how many pre-orders Ferrari had received ahead of the Purosangue’s public debut on Tuesday, when orders officially open.