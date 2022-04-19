Ferrari expands plug-in hybrid lineup with 819-hp 296 GTS targa

MILAN -- Ferrari is expanding its plug-in hybrid lineup with the 296 GTS, a targa version of the mid-engine 296 GTB coupe launched in 2021 as the first V-6 model since the Dino in the late 1960s.

The rear-drive, two-seat 296 GTS is powered by the 819 hp V-6 hybrid powertrain that debuted in the 296 GTB. A turbocharged V-6 engine with a maximum output of 654 hp is coupled with a 122-kilowatt electric motor that produces 165 hp. The electric motor is powered by a 7.45 kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery. Electric-only range is 15 miles.

Prices and delivery dates for the 296 GTS have not been announced. The 296 GTB has a base price in Italy of 269,000 euros ($290,200).