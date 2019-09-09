Ferrari advances product offensive with two new folding hardtops

MILAN -- Ferrari on Monday unveiled the F8 spider and the 812 GTS, the latest models in its product offensive.

The F8 Spider is the roadster version of the F8 Tributo eight-cylinder turbocharged mid-engine coupe unveiled at the Geneva auto show this year. The 812 GTS is the convertible version of the 12-cylinder front-engine 812 Superfast.

The F8 Spider replaces the 488 Spider. Its engine delivers an extra 49 hp and it is 20 kg lighter than its predecessor. It weighs just 44 pounds more than the more extreme 488 Pista Spider. The F8 Spider's engine inherits highly efficient weight-reduction measures from the 488 Pista that have cut the powertrain's weight by 40 pounds compared to the 488 Spider.

Its turbocharged engine is a development of the V-8 engine of the Tributo. It delivers 710 hp at 8,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The F8 spider has a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

The design of the F8 Spider was crafted around its retractable hardtop.

The key was the shifting of the separation line between the car's body and the roof from its conventional position at the belt-line to above the B-pillar. This makes the top more compact and two-dimensional, with the result that it can be divided into two parts and stowed on top of the engine. The top takes 14 seconds to deploy or retract and can be closed or opened while the car is on the move up to 27 mph.