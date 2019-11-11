FCA axes Alfa Romeo’s planned sports cars as it shrinks brand's growth plans

MILAN – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is scaling down growth plans for Alfa Romeo, with two planned Alfa sports cars and a large utility vehicle axed, and the Giuletta hatchback be dropped from its lineup.

After Alfa discontinued the slow-selling Mito small hatchback and low production 4C coupe and roadster, the brand’s lineup currently comprises three cars – the Giulia midsize sedan, Stelvio midsize crossover and the Giuletta compact hatchback.

FCA’s revised plan for Alfa means that a 700-plus hp 8C coupe and a 600-plus hp sports sedan that were intended to reboot the brand will not be built.

The Giulietta, which went on sale in 2010, could be discontinued as soon as next year, according to union sources in Italy.

Also axed are long wheel-base versions of the Giulia and Stelvio planned for the Chinese market.

In future Alfa will have four models – the Giulia, the Stelvio, a new compact SUV and a new small SUV (see chart below).

The Giula and Stelvio will get a mid-cycle freshening in 2021, according to a chart shown to analysts. The compact crossover will launch in 2021 and the small crossover in 2022.