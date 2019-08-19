From Acura to Bugatti, from bespoke to concept, Monterey Car Week was not short of eye candy. Here's a roundup of what was shown last week.
The fast and the curious: Highlights from Monterey Car Week
Acura is going back to its performance roots.
The Type S concept shown at Monterey Car Week is basically the blueprint for the next-generation TLX sedan in its top-performance trim — minus some of the design flourishes that make it a concept.
The next-generation TLX is likely to be shown in the coming months for sale as a 2021 model.
The production car will have door handles — unlike the concept — along with larger side mirrors and an interior similar to the redesigned RDX crossover, which last year became the brand's first mainstream model under the new design direction. Acura's remake began four years ago with the second-generation NSX supercar.
More recently, Acura brought back A Spec appearance trims, along with a new pentagon grille for all models. It also confirmed a new turbocharged six-cylinder engine is in the works for Type S models, excluding the low-volume NSX, which has a unique powertrain.
The British brand brought its Valhalla hypercar to Monterey Car Week for its North American debut.
As with the Valkyrie hypercar, the Valhalla was developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, which is a division of the U.K.-based Red Bull Formula 1 team.
The Valhalla is expected to cost over $1 million and will be limited to 500 units.
Aston Martin also showed a bespoke yellow DBS Superleggera that was commissioned by the House of Bijan luxury brand.
For Bentley, Monterey Car Week was used for U.S. debuts of two models -- one production, the other a far-out concept.
Bentley had the redesigned third generation Flying Spur on hand. Deliveries of the sedan go on sale in early 2020.
The British automaker, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, also brought its EXP 100 GT concept. The electric concept visualizes luxury motoring in 2035, when autonomous technology goes hand in hand with long-range batteries.
Volkswagen Group's exclusive French brand unveiled the Centodieci, which is a tribute to the EB110, Bugatti's sports car from the 1990s. The EB110 was before VW's ownership.
The resemblance to the EB100 is prominently seen at the front of the Centodieci with similar lines and Bugatti's horseshoe grille, which the automaker said was reduced in size for the model.
Based on the Chiron, the Centodieci is powered by a 8.0-liter, W16 engine with 1,600 hp. Bugatti said the car can hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds.
Bugatti said it will build only 10 Centodiecis and the allotment is already sold out. Each car cost over 8 million euros ($8.8 million), before taxes.
The Italian exotic brand debuted two special editions that will be built in small batches.
The Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster is a display of Lamborghini's personalization program with a focus on carbon fiber. Lamborghini says the model has carbon fiber on the roof, engine cover, engine air vents and wing mirrors and that customers can select between shiny or matte carbon fiber.
Inside, the carbon fiber theme continues along with Alcantara.
Lamborghini will build 63 units, in honor of the company's founding in 1963.
The second car was the Huracán EVO GT Celebration, which the automaker is a tribute to its endurance racing efforts, specifically at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, both of which take place in Florida.
The automaker noted that it will feature the same V-10 engine as the Huracán GT3 EVO race car. Lamborghini plans to build 36.
The big product news from McLaren was a teaser photo.
The British exotic said an unnamed, two-seat open-air roadster will join the brand's Ultimate Series, following the P1, Senna and Speedtail.
The automaker said the vehicle will debut in 2020 with production starting later that year. 399 units will be made.
In the photo, design elements of other McLaren models are evident, including the 720S, Senna and GT. It has dihedral doors, too.
Perhaps the most striking feature of the photo is what the roadster doesn't appear to have: a windshield.
McLaren says the roadster will be the lightest car it has ever produced and will be powered by a version of the V-8 engine found in the Senna.
Additionally, McLaren Special Operations showed a bespoke GT. The grand tourer was finished in a new exterior color, MSO Defined Flux Silver with a bespoke satin graphite color on the door skirts, front splitter, wing mirrors, rear bumper and diffuser. Inside the two-seater was a white leather interior.
The 20-year-old Italian brand unveiled its $3.4 million Huayra Roadster BC first to video game fans -- virtually -- before it was shown off during Monterey Car Week. The car debuted in "CSR Racing 2," which lets players drag race a stable of over 150 meticulously rendered vehicles. It's the top-grossing mobile racing game in the U.S.
The specifications for the new car are even more extreme than the existing Huayra BC, a 789-hp twin-turbo V12 coupe. The just-released open-top version sports an all-new 800-hp V-12 engine called the Pagani V12, the first made by longtime supplier Mercedes-AMG to carry the Pagani name.
"We are the only company that has the official engine produced and developed for us," Pagani said. "It's years of development and a lot of effort and sacrifice from them and from us."
And where the Huayra BC coupe was sold as production run of only 20 units at $2.55 million apiece, the roadster version will be expanded to reach a production of twice that -- 40 models sold for roughly a million dollars more a pop.
At just 2,755 pounds, the rear-wheel-drive Roadster BC is nearly as light as its predecessor, the 2,700-pound Huayra BC. Considering that a simple Ferrari California tops 3,700 pounds, it's a near-record weigh-in for a car of this speed and power.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars took to car week to display the creativity of its bespoke work.
Fittingly named the Pebble Beach 2019 Collection, the British ultraluxury brand had 13 models built with bespoke touches, and each of the automaker's five nameplates represented.
Rolls-Royce's Black Badge performance and engineering subbrand also got in on the fun with a trio of bespoke pastel colored vehicles. This included a Ghost sedan in Light Green Solid, a Dawn convertible in Coral solid and a Wraith coupe in Semaphore Yellow.
The automaker also unvieled a Cullinan SUV in Fux Orange, for car collector Michael Fux. Rolls-Royce noted that this marked Fux's 12th bespoke model and the tenth time that the automaker developed a paint color with his name.
Inside the Cullinan was a white interior with orange stitching.
Bloomberg contributed to this report.
