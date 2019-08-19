The fast and the curious: Highlights from Monterey Car Week

Acura is going back to its performance roots.

The Type S concept shown at Monterey Car Week is basically the blueprint for the next-generation TLX sedan in its top-performance trim — minus some of the design flourishes that make it a concept.

The next-generation TLX is likely to be shown in the coming months for sale as a 2021 model.

The production car will have door handles — unlike the concept — along with larger side mirrors and an interior similar to the redesigned RDX crossover, which last year became the brand's first mainstream model under the new design direction. Acura's remake began four years ago with the second-generation NSX supercar.

More recently, Acura brought back A Spec appearance trims, along with a new pentagon grille for all models. It also confirmed a new turbocharged six-cylinder engine is in the works for Type S models, excluding the low-volume NSX, which has a unique powertrain.