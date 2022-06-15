EV pickup visionary Tesla now trails the pack

Tesla Cybertruck reservation holders are watching from the sidelines as shiny new Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer pickups are delivered to early adopters in the new and potentially lucrative EV truck segment.
Social media is full of early Lightning buyers towing boats, testing the charging rate and cautiously setting out on longer journeys during summer driving season. Rivian has been ramping pickup output since last year, and GMC is trickling out six-figure versions of the Hummer pickup.
Meanwhile, a new forecast suggests that the wildly styled Cybertruck may not make it into the hands of reservation holders until late 2023 at the earliest, behind the Chevrolet Silverado EV.
AutoForecast Solutions puts the start of Cybertruck production in the fourth quarter of next year — after the Silverado in spring 2023 and the GMC Sierra EV in the fall. Tesla's full-size, stainless-steel-body pickup is, however, still expected to beat Stellantis into the EV pickup market.
Sam Fiorani, AutoForecast vice president of global vehicle forecasting, put Ram 1500 EV production in the fourth quarter of 2024. A bigger Ford F-Series SuperDuty should start rolling off the line at the automaker's future BlueOval City plant in the second half of 2025, AutoForecast estimates.
"Other EV trucks will include the Hyundai and Kia pickups in 2026 along with Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon EVs that same year," Fiorani said in an email to Automotive News.