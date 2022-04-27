Dodge plans to reveal Hornet crossover in August

Dodge intends to introduce its first plug-in hybrid, a compact crossover called the Hornet, this summer.
The Stellantis brand plans to unveil the Hornet in August, around the same time as Detroit's Woodward Dream Cruise and Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, a drag-racing event that spotlights muscle car culture.
Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis on Tuesday confirmed that the Hornet is coming this year. He said the crossover could appear during what the brand calls "speed week," which falls in between the Dream Cruise and Roadkill Nights festivities.