Dodge plans to reveal Hornet crossover in August

But supply-chain bottlenecks are making it difficult to craft plans.

"Every single thing we're doing is like in Jell-O right now, because it's so hard to plan anything," Kuniskis told reporters Tuesday.

AutoForecast Solutions said the Hornet likely will be a sibling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and will be built in Italy. Automotive News reported Dodge's plan to add the Hornet last September.

Kuniskis led Dodge's image makeover from a budget-friendly brand of family haulers to an attitude-laden purveyor of muscle cars. Now he's guiding it into an era of eco-friendly performance that he says will improve on today's lineup.

The Hornet is just the first step into electrification for the brand.

Dodge also will launch a battery-electric muscle car in 2024 and plans to show an electric concept this year.