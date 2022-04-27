Dodge plans to reveal Hornet crossover in August

Dodge plug-in hybrid is expected to be a sibling of Alfa Romeo Tonale and be built in Italy.

The Dodge Hornet is expected to share a platform and key mechanicals with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, pictured.

Dodge intends to introduce its first plug-in hybrid, a compact crossover called the Hornet, this summer.

The Stellantis brand plans to unveil the Hornet in August, around the same time as Detroit's Woodward Dream Cruise and Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, a drag-racing event that spotlights muscle car culture.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis on Tuesday confirmed that the Hornet is coming this year. He said the crossover could appear during what the brand calls "speed week," which falls in between the Dream Cruise and Roadkill Nights festivities.

Supply hurdles

But supply-chain bottlenecks are making it difficult to craft plans.

"Every single thing we're doing is like in Jell-O right now, because it's so hard to plan anything," Kuniskis told reporters Tuesday.

AutoForecast Solutions said the Hornet likely will be a sibling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and will be built in Italy. Automotive News reported Dodge's plan to add the Hornet last September.

Kuniskis led Dodge's image makeover from a budget-friendly brand of family haulers to an attitude-laden purveyor of muscle cars. Now he's guiding it into an era of eco-friendly performance that he says will improve on today's lineup.

The Hornet is just the first step into electrification for the brand.

Dodge also will launch a battery-electric muscle car in 2024 and plans to show an electric concept this year.

