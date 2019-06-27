Dodge Charger to get major revamp for 2020

CHELSEA, Mich. — It's rare if not unprecedented for an automaker to invest serious cash into a vehicle whose bones are old enough to vote. But the Dodge Charger is getting a significant revamp for 2020.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is claiming the new 2020 Charger Hellcat Widebody will be the "most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world." FCA said the Hemi-engined Hellcat will reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and have a top speed of 196 mph.

The car, whose platform is derived from an old Mercedes-Benz that migrated to Dodge during the DaimlerChrysler era, packs a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 rated at 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. That's the same basic powertrain from the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, also a survivor from the DaimlerChrysler era. An 8-speed automatic transmission is standard.

The wide-body treatment includes huge fender flares that add 3.5 inches of width over 20-inch wheels, which are also 11 inches wide. The car also gets new front and rear fascias.