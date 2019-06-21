David Johnson, automotive journalist, found dead at 43

The body of missing automotive journalist Davey Johnson was found on Thursday in Northern California. He was 43 years old.

Johnson's body was discovered in the Mokelumne River by searchers from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department, Car and Driver magazine reported on Friday . It was believed to be an accidental drowning.

The news about Johnson's body was announced by Abigail Bassett, his friend, in a series of posts to her Twitter account. Bassett said memorial details would be announced later.

Authorities in Calaveras County ended a large-scale search for Johnson on Monday .

Johnson was a contributing writer for Car and Driver and wrote for several other publications that included Autoweek, an affiliate of Automotive News.

Johnson was on a trip crossing the Sierra Nevada mountain range on a Honda CB1000R for a story assignment June 5 when he was reported missing.

Authorities said during the search that scent-trailing dogs followed Johnson's trail to the edge of the Mokelumne River.

The motorcycle, his clothes, wallet, laptop and cellphone were found near the river off Route 49 in California.

The sheriff's office hasn't released further details.