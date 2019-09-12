CT4 poised to replace ATS as Cadillac revamps sedan lineup

Cadillac on Thursday completed the reveal of its revamped sedan lineup with the CT4, a rear-wheel-drive compact that replaces the ATS as the brand's lowest-priced nameplate.

The 2020 CT4, which will be available for ordering this year, is slightly bigger and heavier than the ATS. It comes with a choice of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, with no V-6 option offered.

Cadillac has not yet announced pricing, and a spokesman said only that it would be less than the CT5's $37,890 base price including shipping.

The CT4 is the fifth new or redesigned nameplate in the brand's product overhaul, which includes one vehicle introduction about every six months through 2021.

Cadillac, which revealed the CT4 through a social media campaign that simulates its driving experience, showed the V-series version of the car at the Detroit Grand Prix in June.

The CT4 is powered by a standard 2.0-liter turbo or an optional 2.7-liter Dual-Volute turbo. The base engine is paired with an eight-speed transmission, while the 2.7-liter comes with a 10-speed.

The 2.0-liter engine produces 237 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque, vs. 272 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque for the 2.0-liter version of the 2019 ATS. The CT4 is about 4 inches longer than the ATS, which could explain some of the disparity, but the CT4's engine also was tweaked for better torque response at lower speeds so drivers can make quick cuts, a Cadillac spokesman said.