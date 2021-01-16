Coming to the U.S.: Mazda EV with rotary backup

Japanese version of the Mazda MX-30

LOS ANGELES — Fans of the beloved rotary engine, rejoice.

While it won't be slotted in a nifty sports car, Mazda plans to bring its first electric vehicle, the MX-30 crossover, to the U.S. with a rotary engine as a range-extending option.

Prior to Mazda's confirmation of the plans this month, the MX-30 was expected to be sold mostly in Japan and Europe, given its modest 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery and 124-mile range.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups

Mazda first offered a rotary engine — famously compact, lightweight, high-revving and smooth — in the 1960s and hit gold when it began powering the RX-7 sports car in 1978. The engine was dropped in 2012 though Mazda has flirted with and studied a revival seemingly ever since.

The MX-30 launched as an EV in Europe late last year, and it went on sale in Japan as a mild hybrid using an existing Mazda piston engine.

Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda North America Operations, described the U.S. version as an EV with a rotary-engine range extender in an interview with The Detroit Bureau.

A Mazda spokesperson told Automotive News that the U.S. version "will be available as both a fully electric model and a series plug-in hybrid, featuring a rotary engine. Additional information about availability will be released at the appropriate time."

The MX-30 is similar in size to the CX-3 and CX-30 subcompact crossovers now sold in the U.S. But the MX-30 has "freestyle doors" that open along with the front doors like an extended-cab pickup.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM mulls bigger Corvette lineup with EV crossover, report says
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM mulls bigger Corvette lineup with EV crossover, report says
GM mulls bigger Corvette lineup with EV crossover, report says
VW's Keogh on ID Buzz: 'The reaction’s been huge'
VW's Keogh on ID Buzz: 'The reaction’s been huge'
Hyundai previews Ioniq 5 crossover EV
Hyundai previews Ioniq 5 crossover EV
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-11-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive