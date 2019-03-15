Color wheels in Geneva

Nearly every aspect of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire one-off is a glossy black. But on the massive wheels, Bugatti went with two shades of gray, complete with the color extending onto the tires.

GENEVA — Much of the focus at the Geneva auto show every year is the eye-watering prices for vehicles there, their exclusivity and their high-output performance tendencies.

But all those tony cars and crossovers had something else to catch showgoers’ attention this year: tony wheels.

Instead of simply finishing wheels in traditional chrome, silver or black, a number of automakers at Palexpo, from Bugatti to Subaru, rolled out vehicles with wheels that were multicolored and touched up with accent paint. In some cases, the outburst of expressiveness even extended to the tires.

JACK WALSWORTH

Tata Motors H2X concept

The crossover concept’s exterior paint job is a fairly standard silver and black. But the light blue hue on the subcompact wheels is anything but.

JACK WALSWORTH

Smart Forease Plus concept

There was a detail on the small concept’s wheels: a crisp shade of light orange, matching the roof and interior.

JACK WALSWORTH

Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept

The 18-inch wheels with green accents matching the concept’s vibrant exterior added to the buggy’s luminary presence.

JACK WALSWORTH

Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept

The white-on-black wheel accents, with a center cap wrapped in orange, fit the off-road concept.

JACK WALSWORTH

Mercedes-Benz EQV concept

Similar in design to the wheels of Mercedes’ EQC crossover that debuted last year, the blue hue adds some pop to the silver concept van’s overall look.

JACK WALSWORTH

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept

A close look into the concept’s large wheels shows five sets of lines in a rich, navy blue.

JACK WALSWORTH

Nissan IMq concept

Nissan used shades of gray and black on the 22-inch wheels, giving them almost a painted look from a distance.

JACK WALSWORTH

Honda e Prototype

Depending on the angle, the small lines on the electric concept looked white. Closer examination revealed they were silver, complementing the black.

