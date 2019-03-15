Color wheels in Geneva

GENEVA — Much of the focus at the Geneva auto show every year is the eye-watering prices for vehicles there, their exclusivity and their high-output performance tendencies.

But all those tony cars and crossovers had something else to catch showgoers’ attention this year: tony wheels.

Instead of simply finishing wheels in traditional chrome, silver or black, a number of automakers at Palexpo, from Bugatti to Subaru, rolled out vehicles with wheels that were multicolored and touched up with accent paint. In some cases, the outburst of expressiveness even extended to the tires.