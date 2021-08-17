Chip shortage forces Mercedes to halt V-8 sales -- for now

Daimler AG
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé (Combined fuel consumption 11.5 l/100 km; combined CO2-Emission 263 g/km), Exterieur, diamond White, V8 engine

The chip shortage is forcing Mercedes-Benz to radically scale back production of V-8 engines for the 2022 model year, according to media reports on AutoBlog, Jalopnik and elsewhere. As many as 17 V-8 models including Mercedes' high-performance AMGs won't be available as the 2022 model year gets under way.

Mercedes officials did not respond to a request for comment but gave this statement to The Detroit Bureau, an automotive website:

• The company's prioritized focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to challenges in the supply chain, have an impact on the offering of the product portfolio in various markets.

• Mercedes-Benz is exploring every opportunity to solve the challenges at hand as soon as possible.

• We will be working closely with our dealers and customers to help alleviate any inconvenience resulting from delays.

Only two V-8 models of the new S-Class will be available in 2022. Mercedes offers an array of four- and six-cylinder turbo engines in most of the vehicles that offer V-8s.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Redesigned Toyota GR 86 stays under $30K, expands Gazoo Racing line
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Redesigned Toyota GR 86 stays under $30K, expands Gazoo Racing line
Redesigned Toyota GR 86 stays under $30K, expands Gazoo Racing line
Silk-FAW's S9 hypercar will make debut
Silk-FAW's S9 hypercar will make debut
Lambo revives Countach for one last spin
Lambo revives Countach for one last spin
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-16-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive