Chip shortage forces Mercedes to halt V-8 sales -- for now

The chip shortage is forcing Mercedes-Benz to radically scale back production of V-8 engines for the 2022 model year, according to media reports on AutoBlog, Jalopnik and elsewhere. As many as 17 V-8 models including Mercedes' high-performance AMGs won't be available as the 2022 model year gets under way.

Mercedes officials did not respond to a request for comment but gave this statement to The Detroit Bureau, an automotive website:

• The company's prioritized focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to challenges in the supply chain, have an impact on the offering of the product portfolio in various markets.

• Mercedes-Benz is exploring every opportunity to solve the challenges at hand as soon as possible.

• We will be working closely with our dealers and customers to help alleviate any inconvenience resulting from delays.

Only two V-8 models of the new S-Class will be available in 2022. Mercedes offers an array of four- and six-cylinder turbo engines in most of the vehicles that offer V-8s.