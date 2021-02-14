Chevy updates, expands Bolt EV family as price drops

DETROIT — Chevrolet is cutting the base price of the Bolt EV by $5,500 and covering the cost to install chargers at buyers' homes as it gives the electric car its first major updates and adds a more spacious crossover version.

The 2022 Bolt will start at $31,995 including shipping, while the crossover, the Bolt EUV, will start at $33,995.

General Motors hopes the price cut will encourage broader acceptance of electric vehicles as the automaker plans a wave of EVs that use more advanced battery technology and, at least initially, will be much more expensive.

"We want to put everyone in an EV and the new Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV are crucial to doing so," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement. "Together, they enable mainstream customers to be part of our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

Chevy unveiled the 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV on Sunday in collaboration with Disney. It also began taking reservations for a limited-production Bolt EUV Launch Edition priced at $43,495.