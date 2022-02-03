Chevy Spark story coming to a close

DETROIT — General Motors will discontinue the Chevrolet Spark — its smallest and lowest-priced nameplate — after this summer.

Automotive News reported in July that production of the minicar was slated to end in the second half of 2022. GM had not confirmed the Spark's demise until now.

"The Spark is being produced through August 2022, then it will be phased out of Chevrolet's product lineup," brand spokesman Kevin Kelly told Automotive News on Wednesday. "Customers seeking comfort, function and style at an approachable price still have strong options within Chevrolet's family of compact SUVs."

The Trax subcompact crossover, priced from $22,595 with shipping, will become the entry point to Chevrolet.

GM delivered 24,459 Sparks last year, down 27 percent from 2020, and the nameplate accounted for just 1.1 percent of the automaker's total sales.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Spark sales plunged 86 percent to 1,452.

The gasoline-powered Spark went on sale in the U.S. in 2012, and deliveries peaked in 2014 at 39,159, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Car and Driver reported the end of the Spark earlier Wednesday.

The Spark EV, introduced for the 2014 model year, was dropped in 2016 when Chevrolet introduced the Bolt EV.

The 2022 Spark starts at $14,595 with shipping, nearly $10,000 less than the Trax and Malibu midsize sedan.

With the elimination of the Spark, the Malibu, Corvette and Camaro will be the only gasoline-powered cars in Chevy's lineup.

Over the past few years, and especially during the global microchip shortage, GM has prioritized production of lucrative full-size pickups and SUVs, as well as development of electric vehicles.

The automaker plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development and launch 30 EVs globally through 2025.

GM began deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV pickup late last year and plans to launch the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover this year, followed by the Hummer EV SUV, Chevy Silverado EV and an electric Chevy Equinox, priced around $30,000, next year.

CEO Mary Barra told analysts last week that an EV priced below the electric Equinox is also in the works.