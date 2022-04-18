Chevy plans new Trax subcompact crossover for 2023

Months after Chevrolet discontinues the current Trax subcompact crossover, the brand will launch a new Trax.

Chevy on Friday confirmed that production of the current model will end late this year. AutoForecast Solutions expects output to end in November.

The new model, like the current version, will be a gasoline-powered, small, entry-level crossover, Chevy spokeswoman Kellie Van Maele said.

Chevy plans to reveal the new Trax this year, and output is slated to begin in the first half of next year, she said.

U.S. sales of the Trax tallied 5,801 in the first quarter, a drop of 66 percent from a year earlier. The Trax ranked 15th out of 21 subcompact crossovers during the latest quarter, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center.

Automotive News reported in March that General Motors would discontinue both the Trax and the Buick Encore subcompact crossovers, citing AutoForecast Solutions. Both crossovers are built in South Korea and overlap with slightly larger siblings within the subcompact segment: the Buick Encore GX and the Chevy Trailblazer, which went on sale in 2020.

Chevy did not say where the new Trax will be built, but LMC Automotive, a forecasting firm, expects production to remain in South Korea.