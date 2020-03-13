Chevy makes more safety tech standard on 2021 Traverse

DETROIT -- Chevrolet is freshening the Traverse crossover with six new standard safety features, redesigned fascias and new LED headlamps and taillamps.

"Safety is growing in importance to SUV buyers, as are consumer expectations," Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevy marketing, said in a statement Friday. "And Chevy is delivering on those expectations with Equinox, Trailblazer and now Traverse with a suite of standard safety features that detect, prevent and protect."

The 2021 Traverse is expected to reach showrooms late this year. In 2019, Chevy sold 147,122 Traverses, only about 600 more than the year earlier, according to the Automotive News Data Center. It's Chevy's third-bestselling nameplate, behind the Silverado and Equinox. In the three-row crossover segment, the Traverse is facing off against the redesigned Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander as well as the new Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride.

Automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, auto high beams and following-distance indicator now come standard on all six Traverse trim levels.

Adaptive cruise control and safety seat alert are available on higher trim levels.

The refreshed Traverse also comes with a number of exterior enhancements, including an updated grille, restyled front and rear fascias, four new wheel designs, new signature LED headlamps and taillamps and turn signal indicators integrated into the daytime running lamps.

An 8-inch diagonal driver information center and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are also available.