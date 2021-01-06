Chevy face-lifts due this year after COVID delays

Chevrolet's freshenings of the Equinox and Traverse crossovers will launch this year after pandemic-related delays in 2020.

"Both of those were delayed a bit due to resource reallocation, but they're going to be a big part of our plans for '21," Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing, told reporters Wednesday.

The 2022 Equinox, which is slated to launch this summer, will get an RS trim option. That trim has been popular on the Trailblazer and Blazer. In the third quarter of 2020, Trailblazer RS orders more than doubled Chevy's forecast, and Blazer RS orders nearly doubled the forecast, a Chevy spokeswoman said at the time.

The compact crossover will also have redesigned front and rear fascias, new LED headlamps and a more aggressive grille, Chevy says.

Sales of the Equinox, Chevy's second-highest seller behind the Silverado pickup, fell 22 percent in 2020 to 270,994.

The 2022 Traverse, due in the third quarter, comes standard with six safety features on all trim levels: automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward-collision alert, auto high beams and following-distance indicator.

The large crossover also will have a redesigned front and rear fascia, new standard LED headlamps and taillamps and new interior seating options.

Traverse sales fell 15 percent in 2020 to 125,546 vehicles but climbed 23 percent in the fourth quarter.

Chevy also plans to expand special edition trims across its lineup this year, "giving people the look they desire at really attractive price points," Majoros said. "Special editions will continue to be a big part of our story as we enter 2021 and beyond."