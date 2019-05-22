Chevy expands V-8 engine availability on 2020 Silverado

DETROIT — Chevrolet is significantly expanding the availability of its highest-output V-8 engine for the 2020 Silverado.

The 6.2-liter gasoline engine — rated at 420 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque — will be optional on five of eight trim levels , up from two high-end 2019 models .

The expanded availability will lower the entry-level price of a pickup with the engine from roughly $50,000 to $43,865. Pricing includes $1,595 destination.

The V-8 engine, paired with a 10-speed transmission, will be available on the Custom Trail Boss, RST (equipped with four-wheel drive), LT Trail Boss, LTZ and High Country models. It will remain unavailable on Work Truck, Custom and LT trims.

The added availability of the V-8 is part of the Silverado’s launch cadence and not a reaction to higher-than-expected market demand, according to a Chevrolet spokesman. The 5.3-liter V-8 engine remains “by far” the most popular engine for the pickup, he said.

The lower price threshold for the engine is one of several packaging changes or updates announced Wednesday by Chevrolet for the 2020 Silverado.

Other powertrain changes include expanded availability of the 10-speed transmission as well as a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission being available on Custom models.

"In today's truck market, customers continually demand more features, more technology and more capability," said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of GM's redesigned full-size trucks, in a statement. "For 2020, we are delivering more in each of these areas."

The Silverado, like its GMC Sierra sibling , also will add new trailering technology and adaptive cruise control for the 2020 model year.

The trailering includes the addition of a camera system with 15 viewpoints that enables a "transparent trailer" view that was announced for the heavy-duty models of the pickups for the 2020 model year.

The camera-based adaptive cruise control will be available on Silverado LT, LTZ and High Country.