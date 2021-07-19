Chevy Corvette Z06 on deck for 2023 model year

DETROIT -- In the next two years, Chevrolet dealers will add a high-performance Corvette to their lineups.

Chevy plans to launch a supercharged version of its midengine Corvette for the 2023 model year, the brand said in a statement Monday.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 will add racing components to the standard stingray. Chevy plans to share details on availability and launch timing when it reveals the Z06 this fall.

The 2022 Corvette will go on sale this year with an upgraded direct-injection fuel system, improved engine calibration and an enhanced active fuel management range.

Chevy also launched a special-edition racing Corvette last month as the brand returned to the Detroit Grand Prix for the first time in 13 years.

The special edition features Corvette Racing-themed graphics, including a No. 3 on the back of the yellow edition and a No. 4 on the gray edition. Chevy will build 1,000 special-edition models for left-hand-drive markets.

Since the launch of the midengine Corvette in early 2020, production has paused several times because of the pandemic, the microchip shortage and a parts shortage unrelated to microchips. Chevy canceled remaining 2021 Corvette allocations, and customers who ordered a 2021 model that has not been built will get a 2022 instead.

Corvette sales have grown despite the production interruptions. Volume in the first six months of 2021 more than doubled from the same period a year earlier, to 14,582.