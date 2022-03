DETROIT — Chevrolet's electric Blazer crossover will become the brand's first performance electric vehicle.

Chevy teased the 2024 Blazer EV SS on Wednesday in a video that shows the Blazer charging before speeding down a road.

The Blazer EV will debut this year and go on sale next spring, Chevy said.

The Equinox EV and Silverado EV will also go on sale next year.