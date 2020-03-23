Chevrolet steps up the safety in 2021 Traverse

The Traverse, Chevrolet's third-bestselling nameplate in the U.S., is getting six new standard safety features, redesigned fascias and new LED headlamps and taillamps for 2021. The three-row crossover faces more competition from a redesigned Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, and the all-new Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade.

"Safety is growing in importance to SUV buyers, as are consumer expectations," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevy marketing.

"And Chevy is delivering on those expectations with Equinox, Trailblazer and now Traverse with a suite of standard safety features that detect, prevent and protect."