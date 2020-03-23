Chevrolet steps up the safety in 2021 Traverse

The Traverse, Chevrolet's third-bestselling nameplate in the U.S., is getting six new standard safety features, redesigned fascias and new LED headlamps and taillamps for 2021. The three-row crossover faces more competition from a redesigned Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, and the all-new Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade.

"Safety is growing in importance to SUV buyers, as are consumer expectations," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevy marketing.

"And Chevy is delivering on those expectations with Equinox, Trailblazer and now Traverse with a suite of standard safety features that detect, prevent and protect."

Majoros: Deliver on expectations

The 2021 Traverse is scheduled to go on sale late this year. U.S. sales of the Traverse totaled 147,122 last year, only about 600 more than the year earlier, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, forward collision alert, auto high beams and following-distance indicator now come standard on all six Traverse trim levels.

Adaptive cruise control and safety seat alert are available on higher trim levels.

The freshened Traverse will also come with a number of exterior enhancements, including an updated grille, restyled front and rear fascias, four new wheel designs, new signature LED headlamps and taillamps and turn signal indicators integrated into the daytime running lamps. An 8-inch diagonal driver information center and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are also available.

