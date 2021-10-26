Track-ready 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts new 5.5-liter DOHC V-8, revised body

It's designed to be a lightweight, street-legal sports car that can be driven to the track, get a change of tires and go racing.

RICHARD TRUETT

The 2023 Corvette convertible Z06 with Z07 handling package.

While the new Z06 version of the Chevrolet Corvette won't go much faster than its Stingray stablemate's 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, it will offer a different kind of high performance.

The new-generation Z06, a 2023 model, has a snarling, high-revving 32-valve 5.5-liter double-overhead-cam V-8 with a flat plane crank, offering more power and sharper engine response at extremely high speeds, such as when racing.

It has been designed to be a lightweight, street-legal sports car that can be driven to the racetrack, get a change of tires and go racing. The engine can rev to a dizzying 8,600 rpm — 2,100 rpm higher than the V-8 in the Stingray.

"It builds on the distinctive design and groundbreaking dynamics introduced with the midengine Corvette and elevates them to deliver refined but uncompromised track capability and world-class performance," GM President Mark Reuss said.

RICHARD TRUETT
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette at the General Motors Design Dome in Warren, Mich.

For the first time since the 1990-95 ZR-1, the Corvette will offer an overhead-cam V-8. Each Z06 engine is hand-built in a special facility adjacent to the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green, Ky., by one person, who signs the engine before installation.

The aluminum engine uses all the tricks in GM's book: titanium intake valves, sodium-filled exhaust valves, lightweight forged pistons, a six-stage dry sump engine oil lubrication system and more.Chevrolet claims the Z06's LT6 engine has the most horsepower of any naturally aspirated regular-production V-8 ever offered.

Listen to the Z06 engine:

Because the Z06 has bigger, fatter tires and the engine requires more air, the car's body has been slightly redesigned. The Z06 is 3.6 inches wider than the Stingray, and it can ingest more air through the side vents. The Z06 gets unique front and rear fascias, which channel air to radiators to keep the engine running cool under duress.

Weight savings

The Z06 uses weight-saving 21-inch rear and 20-inch front carbon fiber wheels made by Carbon Revolution of Australia.

The only transmission available is an eight-speed, paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic. Tadge Juechter, the Corvette's chief engineer, said while he likes the idea of a manual gearbox, it would add a lot of complexity to the car, and it would be prohibitively expensive and very low volume. No companies, he said, are interested in developing a manual gearbox for such a low-volume car.

RICHARD TRUETT

GM engineers designed a specifically tuned suspension system for the Z06 that includes the latest version of Magnetic Ride Control and six-piston front brakes. The Z07 special handling package adds even more suspension tricks and can reach a top speed of 186 mph.

1963 debut

Chevrolet has offered the race-inspired Z06 package on and off since 1963.

The Z06, available as both coupe and convertible, has a long list of interior options, allowing buyers to create a car designed to their tastes. The Z06 arrives at dealers next summer. Pricing has not been announced, but the bump from Stingray's $59,995 starting price (including shipping) is likely going to be significant. The Z06 package on the seventh-generation Corvette added about $25,000 to the sticker price, and a Chevrolet spokesman said the new model will have a similar pricing strategy.

Since it was launched in late 2019, Chevrolet has sold around 50,000 eighth-generation Corvettes.

