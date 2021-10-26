Track-ready 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debuts new 5.5-liter DOHC V-8, revised body

While the new Z06 version of the Chevrolet Corvette won't go much faster than its Stingray stablemate's 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, it will offer a different kind of high performance.

The new-generation Z06, a 2023 model, has a snarling, high-revving 32-valve 5.5-liter double-overhead-cam V-8 with a flat plane crank, offering more power and sharper engine response at extremely high speeds, such as when racing.

It has been designed to be a lightweight, street-legal sports car that can be driven to the racetrack, get a change of tires and go racing. The engine can rev to a dizzying 8,600 rpm — 2,100 rpm higher than the V-8 in the Stingray.

"It builds on the distinctive design and groundbreaking dynamics introduced with the midengine Corvette and elevates them to deliver refined but uncompromised track capability and world-class performance," GM President Mark Reuss said.