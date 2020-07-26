Cars on the chopping block at Mercedes

The portfolio paring is a significant sign of change for a global marque that built its identity on luxury sedans, coupes and convertibles. But U.S. demand for cars has slumped, as Americans flock to roomier and more practical crossovers. Luxury car sales in the U.S. declined 37 percent in the past five years, compared with a 73 percent increase in luxury crossovers in that period, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Mercedes' product pruning is geared toward reducing complexity and cost — for the company and retailers. The brand's bloated U.S. portfolio — which one dealer compared to the menu at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant — has nearly doubled to 15 nameplates since 2000. Including engine variants and body styles, the lineup in the U.S. has ballooned to more than 100 versions.

Product expansion has made it harder for consumers to differentiate between models, and added complexity and cost for dealers, said Jeff Aiosa, owner of Mercedes-Benz of New London in Connecticut. "Reducing model proliferation is good. We've been asking for that," Aiosa said. "Whether or not seven models is enough, time will tell."

Mercedes acknowledges the multiple body styles and engine variants have added cost and complexity in inventory management for its retailers. "Do we need all the products that we currently have?" Speeks told Automotive News in May. "We also have to play our part in cutting our costs to meet our means."

The U.S. product consolidation comes as Daimler launches a global cost-cutting plan to prepare for pricey investment in electrification and self-driving technologies. That broader plan could also involve culling entire engine families and platforms.