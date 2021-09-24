Lexus sets its sights on younger buyers with redesigned NX

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Lexus has had two long-standing issues that it struggled with in recent years: a widely unloved infotainment system, and a clientele that skews far older than those of its luxury competitors.

Lexus' U.S. head Andrew Gilleland believes the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX crossover is the first step toward eventually fixing both of those nagging issues.

"Clearly, you know, we're trying to design cars that speak to younger people," he said, adding that they're different in how they interact with the brand, where they turn for information and how they make decisions.

Lexus — whose average customer is older than 60 — has no choice but to change to achieve that demographic shift, he said.

On the technological front, the new Lexus Interactive infotainment system uses conversational and intuitive voice prompts to enable the driver to control vehicle functions as varied as turning on the windshield wipers, adjusting the climate controls and setting up the navigation.